Gachagua Ends U.S. Trip Early for DCP Campaign

Former Deputy President H.E. Rigathi Gachagua, EGH, has abruptly ended his month-long U.S. tour, cutting short a planned two-month engagement to return to Kenya and spearhead the Democracy for Citizens Party’s (DCP) preparations for the November 27 by-elections.

Gachagua, who left for the U.S. on July 9, described his visit as “very successful and fulfilling,” citing extensive engagements with Kenyans in the diaspora. However, he said the urgency of DCP’s campaign efforts required his immediate return.

“I regret being unable to visit the scheduled remaining States since I need to get back home to join our party, DCP, in preparation for the upcoming by-elections in various parts of our country,” Gachagua said in his Thursday announcement.

“My profound apologies to the organisers and Kenyans whom I was to meet; the same has been rescheduled for early next year.”

The former Deputy President praised Kenyan communities abroad for their warmth, hospitality, and “superb planning” during his visit, promising to publish his return itinerary after a short rest.

Yet, his early return comes against a backdrop of political controversy. Just a week before announcing his change of plans, Gachagua alleged that President William Ruto held a secret meeting with three Al Shabaab members in Mandera. He further claimed that scrapping the vetting process for ID issuance in Northeastern Kenya was a ploy to register non-Kenyans indiscriminately.

These explosive allegations prompted Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to order Gachagua to record a statement upon his return. “He must come and put all those allegations on record,” Murkomen said, insisting the claims must be substantiated.

While Gachagua initially doubled down, insisting he was unafraid of possible apprehension, his Thursday statement notably avoided any reference to the allegations, focusing solely on the by-elections.

The DCP, led by Deputy Leader Cleophas Malala, has already unveiled candidates for all 22 contested jurisdictions, signalling a full-force electoral campaign. Political analysts say Gachagua’s decisions hifglights the stakes, as the party aims to expand its footprint in Kenya’s competitive political arena.

Before returning, Gachagua and his wife, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi Gachagua, will host a farewell dinner on August 17 at the Holiday Inn in Tewksbury, Massachusetts. The $100 (Ksh13,000) per-person event will celebrate his achievements during the U.S. tour.