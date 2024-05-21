Gachagua Finally Breaks Silence On His Whereabouts Last Week

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday, May 21 explained his absence from the public following speculations from Kenyans.

Speaking during the burial of former Kianyaga High School Principal Julius Kano Ngumbi in Kirinyaga County, Gachagua revealed that he had taken seven days off to pray and fast at the Mount Kenya Forest during which he cut off all lines of communication to everyone.

The Deputy President noted that he switched off his phone and gave instructions not to be disturbed during the period.

“I had taken seven days away for prayers and fasting, meditation and reflection in the heart of Mt Kenya forest. I had no phone and nobody could disturb me. I had given clear instructions because I wanted to reflect and meditate about the state of our nation and the welfare of the people of our region,” Gachagua revealed.

The DP disclosed that he only came out of hibernation after his wife got a message out to him that his former teacher had passed on.

At the same time, DP Gachagua vowed to continue with his mission of Mt Kenya unity as various politicians commended his decision to embrace all leaders irrespective of their political affiliation.

“I made a decision, as the seniormost elected leader in Mount Kenya region, to unite everyone irrespective of political affiliation. I am happy that the ordinary people at the grassroots are united. Only a section of leaders that are trying to divide the region, but they will not succeed,” he said.

DP Gachagua also announced that the Government will write off debts owed by coffee farmers’ cooperative societies and unions as part of the intervention in revamping the sub-sector.

“Debts of Coffee Cooperatives, Unions and Saccos will be waived. I have spoken to the President and he has agreed that the same way debts for sugarcane farmers have been waived it will apply to coffee farmers. Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui (Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMES) has been instructed to prepare a memo to be presented to the Cabinet so that we can start afresh,” Gachagua stated.

