KDRTV News – Nairobi: Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) Leader Rigathi Gachagua has officially opened the offensive to ensure President William Ruto serves only one term. Speaking at a recent rally, Gachagua claimed even police officers are crying under Ruto’s “oppressive” policies, signaling a daring strategy to widen the opposition’s base.

Addressing supporters in Nyeri County, Gachagua joined forces with Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, framing their alliance as the focal point of a broader coalition for the 2027 election. He stressed that uniting across party lines is essential to challenge Ruto’s “one-man show” and the unpopular tax measures burdening ordinary Kenyans.

Gachagua went further, accusing the president of undermining morale in the national police service. “When even those sworn to protect you cry foul, you know the people can’t be far behind,” he declared. He also alleged that officers sympathetic to the opposition have faced intimidation and threats of reassignment an act he called “undemocratic and dangerous” for national security.

Looking forward, Gachagua and Kalonzo unveiled plans to coordinate grassroots mobilization in key oscillate regions, particularly Mount Kenya and Eastern provinces. The DCP leader pledged to marshal resources, train young volunteers, and engage civil society groups to build momentum for a Kalonzo-led ticket. “Our mission has begun,” he affirmed, “and we will stop at nothing until Ruto’s one-term promise is fulfilled.”

Gachagua’s incendiary remarks come amid rising political temperatures in the country, signaling a strategic alliance with Kalonzo. With the police and other state institutions now under scrutiny, the road to 2027 promises to be a dramatic battle for the soul of the nation.

