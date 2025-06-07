Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Gachagua Launches One-Term Ruto Campaign Endorses Kalonzo for 2027

By

Published

Rigathi Gachagua Kicks Off Ruto One Term Campaign
Rigathi Gachagua Kicks Off Ruto One Term Campaign

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) Leader Rigathi Gachagua has officially opened the offensive to ensure President William Ruto serves only one term. Speaking at a recent rally, Gachagua claimed even police officers are crying under Ruto’s “oppressive” policies, signaling a daring strategy to widen the opposition’s base.

Addressing supporters in Nyeri County, Gachagua joined forces with Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, framing their alliance as the focal point of a broader coalition for the 2027 election. He stressed that uniting across party lines is essential to challenge Ruto’s “one-man show” and the unpopular tax measures burdening ordinary Kenyans.

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Gachagua went further, accusing the president of undermining morale in the national police service. “When even those sworn to protect you cry foul, you know the people can’t be far behind,” he declared. He also alleged that officers sympathetic to the opposition have faced intimidation and threats of reassignment an act he called “undemocratic and dangerous” for national security.

Looking forward, Gachagua and Kalonzo unveiled plans to coordinate grassroots mobilization in key oscillate  regions, particularly Mount Kenya and Eastern provinces. The DCP leader pledged to marshal resources, train young volunteers, and engage civil society groups to build momentum for a Kalonzo-led ticket. “Our mission has begun,” he affirmed, “and we will stop at nothing until Ruto’s one-term promise is fulfilled.”

Gachagua’s incendiary remarks come amid rising political temperatures in the country, signaling a strategic alliance with Kalonzo. With the police and other state institutions now under scrutiny, the road to 2027 promises to be a dramatic battle for the soul of the nation.

Read: https://www.kdrtv.co.ke/news/former-deputy-president-rigathi-gachagua-set-to-launch-new-political-party/

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021