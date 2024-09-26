Gachagua Masterminded The Plan To Oust President Ruto- Sudi Claims

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi now claims that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua masterminded the anti-government protests in June in a move to oust President William Ruto.

In a statement via X on Thursday, Sudi alleged that DP Gachgua gave out money to young people who took part in the anti-government protests.

“My boss (Rigathi Gachagua), it’s no longer a secret that you’re the mastermind behind the dead-on-arrival plan to oust our President. Young people were killed in the streets, and those jailed are a result of the money you poured to sponsor demos, yet now you claim you’re fighting for them!save for the respect we have for your office, you belong to jail,” Sudi stated.

The UDA MP also claimed that the DP was using James Gakuya, Alfred Keter, and Benjamin Gathiru after attempting to mess up the political careers of Kimani Ichungwah, Kimani Kuria, Cecily Mbarire, and Ndindi Nyoro.

Sudi further said the President Ruto’s camp is aware and keen on what the Deputy President is allegedly planning

“Tuko macho mbaya sana. We know what you’re planning kwa hii maneno inakuja lakini tuko rada. Don’t hide your ill intentions by attempting to box Mt Kenya people into a tribal cocoon,” Sudi remarked.

Additionally, Sudi called out the DP over dwelling on the Mt Kenya region instead of serving the whole country.

The Kapseret MP’s remarks come after DP Gachagua expressed his dissatisfaction with the DCI’s move to recommend charges against his close allies for various offenses relating to the recent anti-government protests.

The Deputy President noted that the charges seek to soil his name and that of his office in an attempt to link him to the June protest and be used in an impeachment motion against him.

“This evil scheme is to associate them with violent demonstrations that took place in late June, in a futile attempt to soil my name and hopefully create grounds for the mooted impeachment proceedings against me. Kenyans are intelligent people,” Gachagua remarked.

