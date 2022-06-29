Connect with us

Politics

Gachagua on the Stop Again After Telling Rift Valley Youth to Stop Stealing Cows

By

Published

images 6

Rigathi Gachagua

William Ruto’s August 9 running mate Rigathi Gachagua has blundered again after he told a certain community from Rift Valley to stop stealing cattle from neighbouring communities.

In a video that has emerged online, Gachagua told the people from the tribe in question to stop stealing cattle and told the young people to respect other people’s property.

“I want you to promise me that the issue of stealing cows owned by other communities must come to an end. Let’s respect one another so that everyone reaps what they sowed.

“We ask that people keep off from their neighbour’s cows and guard their own. Are we together?” Gachagua posed.

Notably, a portion of the video was omitted to provide context for his words, with opponents using the clip to make political points and others accusing him of assaulting a community intimately associated with his boss, Deputy President William Ruto.

Initially, the Mathira member of parliament praised the tribesmen for their peaceful coexistence with their neighbors, despite provocation during the electioneering season.

He stated that the frustrations being directed at DP Ruto were a trap established for the community, with its planners anticipating that the community would attack its neighbors in an indecent way.

Gachagua specifically accused one politician from the region of instigating other tribes against the tribe in question and sowing discord with the intent of unleashing total anarchy.

As a result, he urged the youth to focus on farming and provide for themselves, reiterating that they must continue to respect their neighbors and live in harmony.

“There is a politician here who is  trying to bring incitement in Njoro, and I want to urge you not to accept it.I am pleading with the youth from that community to respect the other tribes and live like brothers and sisters. Return to the farms, even the few whose work is to steal cattle,” Gachagua stated.

Also Read: Gachagua Spills the Beans, Says Lee Kinyanjui is Moi’s Son 

