Gachagua Promises Diaspora Nominations to Senate and National Assembly

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has unveiled a proposal to formally include Kenyans living abroad in the country’s governance structure through nominated positions in Parliament, county assemblies, and the executive if he wins the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking during an engagement with Kenyans living in the United Kingdom on Sunday, May 17, the leader of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) said his administration would reserve nomination slots for diaspora professionals in the Senate, National Assembly, and county assemblies to ensure their voices are represented in governance and policy-making.

“I have said repeatedly that in our Senate, in our National Assembly, we must get some people nominated from the diaspora to come and represent your interest in the National Assembly and in the Senate,” Gachagua stated during the meeting.

The former Mathira MP argued that Kenya has enough qualified and skilled citizens, both locally and abroad, but lacks leadership that values professionalism, experience, and integrity. He accused President William Ruto of sidelining meritocracy in government appointments and administration.

“Kenya is not failing because we lack human resources. Kenya is failing because the current president has no regard for meritocracy, professionalism, experience, and integrity,” Gachagua said.

He further claimed that counties under strong DCP influence would prioritize nominating diaspora representatives into county assemblies to strengthen devolution and improve local governance.

According to Gachagua, lessons from developed countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom demonstrate how effective devolved systems can transform local communities when managed professionally. He said Kenya could benefit greatly from the expertise and global exposure of Kenyans living abroad.

The proposal forms part of what Gachagua described as a broader governance reform agenda aimed at revitalizing county governments and ensuring rural communities benefit fully from devolution.

The former deputy president is currently touring the UK to rally support among Kenyans in the diaspora ahead of the 2027 General Election. His political activities come even as he continues to battle a court case challenging his 2024 impeachment, with proceedings expected to resume on May 22.

Should the court rule in his favour, Gachagua is expected to contest the presidency under the opposition alliance banner as he intensifies efforts to position himself as a key challenger in the next election cycle.