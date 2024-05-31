Gachagua Rallies Mt Kenya Politician To Support President Ruto

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has rallied political leaders to support President William Ruto so that he the Head of State can succeed in his plan of transforming the country’s economy.

Speaking on Friday in Kinangop, Nyandarua County Deputy President also stated that he would continue with his mission to unite Kenyans, starting with the Mount Kenya region, behind President Ruto for the socio-economic development of the nation.

“We must protect and ring-fence our unity and call out leaders trying to divide the people into political camps. The attempts to cause division are retrogressive and must be rejected. As Mount Kenya region, we are united behind President William Ruto so that he can succeed in his economic plan to transform the country. We are politically faithful,” said Gachagua.

The Deputy President had lunch with traders, mechanics, and juakali artisans at a butchery- Manguo View Butchery, in Kwa Mbira township.

Gachagua also rallied political leaders and government officers to press on with efforts to eradicate illicit brews and drug abuse in the country.

The intervention led by President Ruto came in time to prevent the extinction of a generation in the Mt Kenya region due to poison packaged and sold as brews.

He said this even as a group of Members of Parliament and MCAs allied to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Jubilee Party demanded that the Deputy President be accorded respect, as they condemned their colleagues engaging in early campaigns for the 2027 and 2032 elections.

The politicians accompanying Gachagua present slammed their counterparts, who they accused of disrespecting and attempting to humiliate the Deputy President.

The leaders also condemned their colleagues for engaging in early campaigns instead of joining the President and his Deputy in rebuilding the country.

“Those disrespecting the Deputy President are disrespectful to Kenyans and the Presidency. It is also wrong to start the early campaigns. We are asking them to stop the exercise and focus on development.

“We commend the Deputy President for his mission to unite Kenyans and the Mount Kenya community. The DP is elected by Kenyans and must be respected,” said Kajiado North MP Onesmus Ngogoyo.

Senators Methu and Cherargei said those fighting the Deputy President were envious of his performance in the mandates given to him by President Ruto such as agriculture reforms and eradication of illicit brews.