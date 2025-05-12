Gachagua Resigns From UDA Party

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has resigned from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party.

In a letter on Monday, May 12, Gachagua said he decided to exit the ruling party after the realisation that he no longer shared the same ideals with the party.

“By a copy of this letter, you are notified that I have officially resigned from the UDA Party with immediate effect. I have made this decision in knowledge of the ideals of the Party we believed in and so were millions of Kenyans, but now it has turned out as the most dangerous political moment for the people and the Republic of Kenya in the retrogressive philosophy of an unfit class to govern our Nation. The party has exhausted and wasted a Kenyan moment to take off economically, socially, and politically,” said Gachagua.

The former DP claimed that the UDA party has exhausted and wasted a Kenyan moment to take off economically, socially, and politically.

Gachagua also alleged that President William Ruto lied to Kenyans in his campaign by promising that UDA would be anchored on justice, peace, freedom, and prosperity.

“We promised to lift Kenyans from the bottom of the economic pyramid; this was an inclusive economic model that millions of Kenyans believed in. We signed economic charters with all the counties and various professional bodies. It is, however, disturbing that the Kenya Kwanza rogue Administration is still searching for these charters on their dusty shelves,” he stated.

Gachagua named agriculture, healthcare, MSME, housing and settlement, and the Digital Superhighway and Creative Economy sectors, where promises have allegedly not been fulfilled.

Further, he condemned the government over the recent spate of abductions targeting government critics, saying the Kenya Kwanza regime has been suppressing Kenyans’ freedoms.

Gachagua’s exit from the ruling party comes ahead of his anticipated launch of a new political outfit this week.

