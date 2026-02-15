Gachagua Responds to President Ruto’s Claims of Stealing Relief Food

DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua has responded sharply to President William Ruto’s recent allegations of being a ‘petty thief’ who stole relief food.

Speaking at Melil Ward in Narok North Constituency, Narok County, Gachagua asserted that the President himself lacks the moral authority to label others as thieves.

The former Deputy President accused Ruto of having allegedly unlawfully seized land designated for the Maasai community.

In his response to Ruto’s remark that Gachagua stole relief food when he was a District Officer, Gachagua dismissed the accusation as petty and unfounded.

“When people talk about theft, you don’t have the moral authority to speak about it. And if there are people who have suffered since you became president, it is the Maasai people,” Gachagua alleged.

Gachagua called on the Maasai community not to elect leaders who have demonstrated a lack of goodwill, particularly on sensitive issues like land.

Further, he assured the community of his commitment to return every piece of land that has been unlawfully taken back to its rightful owners.

“I want to announce that if I get the opportunity to become the President of Kenya, within six months I will repossess all the land and return it to the Maasai people,” the DCP party leader added.

On Thursday, February 12, while in the North Eastern region, President Ruto claimed Gachagua was once sacked over theft of relief food.

“We know your record. You were fired from your job because you were stealing relief food. You are a petty thief,” President Ruto said.

The Head of State went on to say that someone with such a past has no moral authority to lecture the government on the welfare of Kenyans.

“You cannot lecture anyone in this country about helping the poor when you were busy looting food meant for the hungry,” he added.