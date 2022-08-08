Connect with us

Gachagua Responds to Uhuru Interview, Declares Himself as the New Mt Kenya Kingpin

Kenya Kwanza Presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua has responded to President Uhuru’s Sunday remarks on Kikuyu radio stations.

Speaking on Monday at his Nyeri residence, the Mathira MP accused the head of state of trying

to turn the Mt Kenya region in the wrong direction.

“Uhuru cannot come on live TV and claim that he is saddened because the Mount Kenya region is divided yet he is the one who caused the division. Gachagua stated.

He declared himself as the new Mt Kenya kingpin noting that the region will again be united under him.

“The Mountain will speak decisively and will be united in this vote a unity of that will be cemented under my leadership. I will be very accommodative, I will reach out and I will listen to our people and most importantly restore their dignity,” Gachagua

The Mathira Mp accused Uhuru of working with Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga to stagnate Central Kenya’s economy and infrastructure in favor of Raila’s Nyanza backyard.

Gachagua also told off the President that the Mt Kenya region had deserted him and gone to Ruto’s camp.

“When we needed him, he was not there. Are we only his people when he needs our votes?  How can you come to us when you are left with two days before you retire? Why didn’t you talk to us five years ago when you could help us?” Gachagua posed.

President Uhuru had on Sunday evening told the Mt Kenya residents that the region had been overtaken by leaders who duped them into turning against him.

He expressed disappointment over the failure of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) at the Supreme Court, which he believed would have helped the region.

