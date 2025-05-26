Gachagua Slams Ruto’s Outdated Tactics Against Dissent

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has intensified his critique of President William Ruto, asserting that the current administration employs antiquated methods to stifle dissent.

Gachagua’s remarks come in the wake of increasing tensions between the government and various political leaders who have voiced concerns about governance and accountability. He contends that Ruto’s focus on silencing these voices is misguided, as it is not merely the leaders who oppose his rule but rather the sentiments of ordinary Kenyans that are being echoed.

Speaking at a charged event, Gachagua did not mince words, declaring: “William Ruto has become a very vengeful dictator, and his activities are similar to those of Idi Amin Dada and Mobutu Seseseko.” His scathing remarks signal a deepening political fallout between the former allies and a mounting rift within Kenya’s ruling elite.

“It’s not the leaders who are against his rule—it’s the people of Kenya. The leaders are only articulating what Kenyans are saying,” Gachagua emphasized, highlighting a disconnect between governmental actions and public sentiment. This assertion raises critical questions about the nature of leadership and representation in Kenya’s political landscape.

As citizens grapple with pressing issues such as economic hardship and social injustice, Gachagua’s stance underscores a growing demand for authentic leadership that prioritizes the voices of the populace over political expediency. His comments resonate with many Kenyans who feel their grievances are being overlooked by those in power.

In an era where transparency and accountability are paramount, Gachagua’s call for a more responsive government could serve as a catalyst for change, urging leaders to listen to their constituents rather than resorting to tactics aimed at quelling dissent.