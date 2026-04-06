Gachagua Threatens ‘Gen Z’ Protests Over Alleged ID Issuance Discrimination

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has threatened to mobilise Gen Z-led protests against the government over what he describes as discrimination in the issuance of national identification documents.

Speaking during a church service in Gatundu North on Sunday, April 5, Gachagua alleged that the government was deliberately denying IDs to young people in regions perceived to oppose President William Ruto’s administration. He warned that failure to address the issue could trigger nationwide demonstrations targeting government offices.

“On the question of IDs, we have received reports that IDs are not being issued to areas which do not favour William Ruto,” Gachagua claimed. He further cautioned authorities, stating, “If you don’t stop discrimination and issue IDs to everybody, we shall request Gen Zs to occupy your offices across the country.”

The former Deputy President revealed that opposition leaders were set to convene on Monday, April 6, to chart a way forward, signalling possible protests if the alleged trend persists.

However, the government has defended its efforts to streamline ID issuance. Immigration Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang recently stated that reforms have significantly improved efficiency, with some applicants receiving IDs within days. “Our cards are now delivered between three and seven days, and in Nairobi, you can even get them the same day,” Kipsang noted.

Despite these assurances, concerns remain over access and uptake of services. According to Huduma Kenya, at least 152,398 national IDs, 85,550 smart driving licences, and 28,550 birth certificates remain uncollected across the country. The backlog has raised questions about public awareness, accessibility, and administrative coordination.

The issue carries significant electoral implications. Without a national ID, citizens cannot register as voters, posing a challenge to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), which is targeting 2.5 million new voters in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration exercise launched on March 30.

Gachagua also criticised the IEBC over earlier confusion regarding voters registered before 2012. The commission had initially suggested that some individuals might need to re-register, sparking public concern. It later clarified that only those who did not undergo biometric registration in 2012 are required to register again.

“We are having a meeting as opposition, and once we understand what is going on within the IEBC, we will issue a statement,” Gachagua said.

As political tensions intensify, the dispute over ID issuance highlights broader concerns about equity in access to government services and its potential impact on voter participation ahead of the 2027 General Election.