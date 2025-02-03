Gachagua To Give Kenyans Way Forward Next Sunday

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced he will speak to the nation on Sunday next week, and give the way forward after a long consultation with Kenyans since December last year.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service in Mathioya constituency, Murang’a County, the former DP has said that he will inform Kenyans on what he has been able to collect during his consultations.

“I had promised that by December 31, 2024, to report on consultations I have been having. I ask for forgiveness for being a little bit late. It is because the responses and feedback were overwhelming.

“At first, I thought that it would only be people from Mt Kenya who will show up, however, many people from across the country came and I saw it fit not to lock anyone out. On Sunday, February 9, I will find time and give out the report on the feedback,” said the former DP.

Gachagua also noted that the first priority of the new administration which he says he will be part of will be to scrap off the housing Levy and dignify the payslip that he claims has been raided by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The former DP has reiterated that the economy has deteriorated because of the raid on payslips hence weakening the purchasing power.

Gachagua also hit out at the government saying it has been lying to Kenyans and taking their hard-earned money from their pockets instead of putting the money back.

On the ongoing Abductions and killing of government critics, the former DP has said that it was pointless for President William Ruto to pretend to be concerned about the chaos in DRC while at home he is enabling criminal activities and Abductions.

Gachagua also condemned the government for diverting public funds to try and woo Mt. Kenya voters instead of putting the said money into development while asking the residents of the region to take the money but be cautious as it is blood money.

