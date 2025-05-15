Gachagua Unveils DCP Party

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Thursday launched his much-anticipated political outfit, the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

Speaking during the launch in Lavington, Nairobi, Gachagua said the party will be represented by neon green and white colours.

The DCP party’s symbol is a hand holding an ear, symbolizing the act of listening to netizens.

“I made a promise to you that in May 2025, I would unveil a new political party whose philosophy resonates with you, as you all know I am an honest and truthful man, I keep my word and promises; I detest lies, and that is why I disagreed with the liar number one.

“We finally have a political party where every Kenyan is treated equally. Our new party is the Democracy for Citizens Party,” said Gachagua.

The former DP noted that the new outfit is keen on inclusivity and has onboarded representatives from all groups across the country, including Gen Z.

Gachagua also said he has no preferred candidates in the party and will prioritize the voices of Kenyans.

“As a party, we believe every Kenyan should be listened to by their leaders. This listening must not just be listening for the sake of it; it must be deliberate, planned, have a purpose, and it must be sustainable. At no given time in our leadership shall Kenyans be left behind or remain unheard,” he added.

The launch was attended by a number of leaders allied to Gachagua, including former Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi, former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, former KICC board chairperson Irungu Nyakera, Kiambu Senator Karungo Wa Thang’wa, Nyandarua Senator John Methu, Kajaido North MP Onesmus Ngogoyo, and Kiringaga Women Rep Jane Maina.

Former Limuru MP Peter Mwathi, former Laikipia Women Rep Cate Waruguru, Starehe MP Amos Mwago, Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru, Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia, Muranga Senator Joe Nyutu, Juja MP George Koimburi, Embakasi North MP Gakuya Mwangi, and former Starehe MP Maina Kamanda also attended the launch.

