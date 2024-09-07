Gachagua Warns National Government Administration Officers Against Abandoning Fight Against Illicit Alcohol

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) not to relent in the fight against drugs and illicit brews.

Speaking on Friday when he attended the burial of former NACADA Chief Executive Officer Victor Okioma at Nyabomo, Kiminini in the Trans Nzoia District, the Deputy President said there was no going back in the fight.

Gachagua discouraged the NGAOs against laxity, warning that it is slowly creeping in and might quickly consume the gains already obtained in the war.

“We started well in the war against drugs and illicit brews and there was significant progress. I want to ask Nacada and all our administrators not to the drop ball and remain focused. Let us continue to fight the drugs and illicit as we before and now importantly, in the memory of Okioma,” said the DP.

Gachagua praised Okioma, who was Nacada’s chief executive between 2017 and 2023 for his steadfastness and focus in leading efforts, together with other stakeholders, to rid the country of the menace.

He said he ought to be emulated by those tasked with similar responsibilities right now.

“I salute Okioma for his distinguished service to the nation, for his sacrifices for the good of the nation. I salute him for the good work he did at Nacada. He was a hardworking man whose excellent work spoke for itself. I appeal to Nacada to uphold the legacy of Okioma,” he said.

At the same time, Gcahagua encouraged the officers to remain true to their jobs saying they have the support and respect of President William Ruto and the national government.

“I respect the NGAOs for their service to this country. The national administration is an important pillar for any government,” he stated.

The DP said the President had tasked them with the registration of farmers and had done so excellently within a short period.

