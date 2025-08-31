Gachagua Warns Ongata Rongai Home Buyers of Mass Evictions if He Wins in 2027

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua issued a stern warning to prospective buyers of the 2,000 affordable housing units in Ongata Rongai, threatening mass evictions and vowing to hand the land back to the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) if his party wins power in 2027.

Speaking at St. Peter’s ACK Cathedral in Ongata Rongai on August 31, 2025, Gachagua, the former Deputy President, alleged that the 152-acre parcel hosting the KSh5.2 billion project was forcefully taken from the church.

“Those houses that are being built are not affordable housing. They are commercial houses. We want to be kind to investors who want to buy those 2,000 houses in advance. Don’t waste your money,” Gachagua declared. He further warned: “Once we get into government in 2027, I will ensure the affordable houses built in Rongai are given back to PCEA. If you bought the houses, you will incur losses because PCEA will take those houses and collect their rent.”

The remarks have rattled prospective homeowners, many of whom have been saving for years on the government’s Boma Yangu platform in anticipation of securing a unit. The project, launched in July 2025, is located near the Oloolaiser water plant and promises a mix of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units.

Government officials, led by Nairobi Metropolitan Regional Director Don Kagicha, have insisted that the development is legitimate, emphasizing that it includes essential social amenities such as schools, three boreholes, and a sewer system to ease pressure on local infrastructure.

But Gachagua has dismissed the housing agenda as misplaced. “The challenge of the people of Kiserian and Ngong is not houses. The challenge is water and sewerage,” he argued, reflecting growing public sentiment. A recent survey revealed that 98% of Kenyans believe affordable housing is not a national priority, with most citizens demanding urgent investment in water, sanitation, and food security instead.