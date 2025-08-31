Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Gachagua Warns Ongata Rongai Home Buyers of Mass Evictions if He Wins in 2027

By

Published

Rigathi Gachagua 2027 Presidential Run
Rigathi Gachagua 2027 Presidential Run

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua issued a stern warning to prospective buyers of the 2,000 affordable housing units in Ongata Rongai, threatening mass evictions and vowing to hand the land back to the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) if his party wins power in 2027.

Speaking at St. Peter’s ACK Cathedral in Ongata Rongai on August 31, 2025, Gachagua, the former Deputy President, alleged that the 152-acre parcel hosting the KSh5.2 billion project was forcefully taken from the church.

“Those houses that are being built are not affordable housing. They are commercial houses. We want to be kind to investors who want to buy those 2,000 houses in advance. Don’t waste your money,” Gachagua declared. He further warned: “Once we get into government in 2027, I will ensure the affordable houses built in Rongai are given back to PCEA. If you bought the houses, you will incur losses because PCEA will take those houses and collect their rent.”

The remarks have rattled prospective homeowners, many of whom have been saving for years on the government’s Boma Yangu platform in anticipation of securing a unit. The project, launched in July 2025, is located near the Oloolaiser water plant and promises a mix of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units.

Government officials, led by Nairobi Metropolitan Regional Director Don Kagicha, have insisted that the development is legitimate, emphasizing that it includes essential social amenities such as schools, three boreholes, and a sewer system to ease pressure on local infrastructure.

But Gachagua has dismissed the housing agenda as misplaced. “The challenge of the people of Kiserian and Ngong is not houses. The challenge is water and sewerage,” he argued, reflecting growing public sentiment. A recent survey revealed that 98% of Kenyans believe affordable housing is not a national priority, with most citizens demanding urgent investment in water, sanitation, and food security instead.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021