Gachagua Warns President Ruto Over CS Murkomen

DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua has cautioned President William Ruto over the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

Speaking on Sunday, April 12, in Kajiado County, Gachagua warned the Head of State that the recent trend of goonism and attacks on politicians could plunge the country into a civil war.

“You appointed a reckless, excitable, dangerous, and juvenile fellow as minister for Interior, and you gave him instruments of violence. The way things are going, Murkomen will burn this country.

“As we go towards elections, if Murkomen is going to remain in that docket, he will burn this country,” said Gachagua.

The former Deputy President went on to warn President Ruto that if any of the opposition leaders is injured or killed by the police, it would trigger civil unrest in the country.

Gachagua further suggested that the civil war would result in President Ruto leaving power.

“Yesterday, police officers aimed bullets at the vehicles of Matiangi, Kalonzo, and me. Let me tell William Ruto today, if Murkomen and his boys, one of these days in their adventure, injure or kill one of the opposition leaders, that would be your last day at State House,” Gachagua added.

On Saturday, April 11, Gachagua’s political rally in Kikuyu constituency was disrupted by goons and police officers.

The police officers dispersed the gathering in Kikuyu town by firing teargas canisters and live bullets, sparking running battles as Gachagua’s supporters fled.

In a statement on Saturday evening, Gachagua accused President William Ruto and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah of orchestrating the chaos in the area.

“The use of police, live ammunition, and teargas cannot stop an idea whose time has come. Thank you, the great people of Kikuyu, for your bravery, courage, and resilience.

“You have proven you cannot be intimidated by Ruto and Ichung’wa by whatever means, and you made hard decisions about 2027,” Gachagua alleged.