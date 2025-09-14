Gachagua: Why I want to Be President

Former Deputy President and Democratic Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has once again renewed his appeal for the people’s blessings as he prepares to officially launch his presidential bid.

Speaking on Sunday, September 14, at a church service in PCEA Ruring’u in Nyeri County, Gachagua emphasized the importance of unity and support from his constituents in his quest to lead Kenya. During his address,

The former Deputy President outlined his motivation for seeking the presidency, emphasizing the need to restore the dignity of the Kenyan people.

Gachagua expressed concern that the current administration, under President William Ruto, has implemented policies that have adversely affected ordinary Kenyans, leaving many feeling marginalized and run down.

“My mission is to serve Kenyans and bring back the pride and dignity that every citizen deserves,” Gachagua stated.

On matters of insecurity, the DCP party leader was firm in his stance, vowing to make the safety of Kenyans a top priority.

“If given the opportunity to serve, my first task will be to root out the criminal elements that have made Nairobi and other parts of the country unsafe. No one should live in fear,” Gachagua affirmed.

He also contrasted his approach to governance with that of President Ruto, criticizing the administration’s alleged involvement in abductions, extrajudicial killings, and rampant corruption.

“My government will focus on service delivery, transparency, and fighting corruption, rather than self-enrichment,” he declared.

Gachagua further asserted that he is the best candidate to lead Kenya into a new era of development and stability. “I believe I am the most suitable person to steer this nation towards progress,” he said.

Responding to recent remarks by President William Ruto questioning his educational background, Gachagua countered that although former President Mwai Kibaki was among Kenya’s most educated leaders, he never used his academic credentials to boast or lecture Kenyans.

“While the President claims to be highly learned, he has nothing tangible to show for it three years after being sworn in,” Gachagua remarked, implying that actions speak louder than words.