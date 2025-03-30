Gachagua’s Advice to Mt Kenya Residents Ahead of Ruto’s Tour In the Region

The former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked the residents of the Mt Kenya region to ask for a hefty price during President William Ruto’s tour in the region.

Speaking on Saturday, the former DP urged them to ensure that the mobilizers pay them handsomely to show up at the tour.

Gachagua noted that the president is set to tour the vote-rich region with a lot of money to lure the residents of the region, warning them to use that money and not to keep it.

“If you are going to listen to the lies, ask for a hefty price because lies are a bad thing. Do not accept less money to listen to the lies. President Ruto got your finances in order and brought the money because we elected you for free, the former DP said.”

At the same time, Gachagua asked the Chief of Defense Forces, General Charles Kahariri, to keep off from the political engagement and to stay out of politics, days after his warning over ‘Ruto Must Go’ chants.

The former DP has advised Kahariri and instructed him to “go back to the barracks” and steer clear of politics.

“General Kahariri, please, let the military remain a professional institution because it is the only organization that the people of Kenya trust. So, do not bring politics into the military,” he said.

Gachagua corrected Kahariri, noting that it was a clarion call in preparation for the upcoming 2027 general elections.

“For your information, the phrase ‘Ruto Must Go’ does not mean removing him from office unlawfully. No, it is a clarion call in preparation for the 2027 general election. Ruto will be removed constitutionally through the 2027 elections in a democratic and legal process,” he added.

Gachagua further hit out at the government for using the police force to manage politics urging the police to stop being used because they share the same challenges with the people.

