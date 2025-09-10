Gachagua’s DCP Bows Out of Three By-Elections in Opposition Unity Deal

In a calculated move aimed at solidifying opposition unity ahead of the 2027 general election, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) has announced it will not field candidates in three upcoming by-elections.

The party confirmed it is stepping aside in the Mbeere North parliamentary race, as well as the Muumbuni and Kabuchai/Chwele ward by-elections, to support candidates from fellow opposition outfits.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, September 10, Gachagua explained the rationale behind the decision. “The foregoing seats would be left for the opposition parties that held them before they fell vacant. This is designed to foster cohesion within the united opposition, a coalition we aim to lead to victory in 2027,” he said.

The Mbeere North seat, which fell vacant after Geoffrey Ruku’s appointment as Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, had previously been held by the Democratic Party (DP). DCP will now rally behind DP’s candidate in the mini poll. Similarly, it will support Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party in Muumbuni Ward, Makueni County, and Eugene Wamalwa’s DAP-K in Kabuchai, Bungoma County.

Gachagua stressed that this compromise applies only to the three by-elections. “For all other elective positions, DCP shall field candidates and mobilise fully to campaign, popularise, and seek votes under our party ticket,” he clarified.

Still, the decision has not been without turbulence. Days before the announcement, Duncan Mbui, a DCP aspirant for the Mbeere North seat, accused the party of running like a “members’ club” and declared he would contest as an independent. Gachagua dismissed the claims, assuring party aspirants of a transparent process.“Every aspirant will be given an equal opportunity based on merit, commitment, and the will of the people,” he said.

To strengthen its internal democracy, DCP has established a National Elections Board (NEB), an Internal Disputes Resolution Committee (IDRC), and a fully equipped Electoral Secretariat. These bodies will oversee nominations, resolve disputes, and coordinate campaign logistics.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has scheduled 24 by-elections nationwide for November 27, with campaigns running from October 8 to November 24.

Since its registration in February 2025, DCP has branded itself as a “listening party” under the slogan Skiza Wakenya (Listen to Kenyans). With Gachagua already declaring his 2027 presidential ambitions, the strategic withdrawal signals his intent to rally a united opposition front against the current administration.