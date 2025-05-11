Connect with us

Politics

Gachagua’s New Party Threatens to Break Kenya Kwanza

Rigathi Gachagua
Rigathi Gachagua

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is back in the spotlight with a vengeance and this time, he’s not just making noise; he’s bringing an entire political machine with him. After months of behind-the-scenes murmurs and mounting speculation, Gachagua took center stage in Juja, announcing that the long-rumored launch of his own political party is happening this week.

It won’t be just a launch—it’ll be a power play. A celebration. A message to President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza leadership: Mount Kenya is not your playground.

Gachagua, whose impeachment just seven months ago sent shockwaves through the country, is clearly out to prove he’s far from politically finished. Speaking passionately at a charged Sunday service on May 11, he declared: “This coming week I will launch my party and there will be a huge party afterwards. I hope you will all attend.”

Sources close to the inner circle suggest the anticipated launch will happen on Thursday, May 15. The event promises to be a political spectacle, unveiling the party’s name, slogan, colours, and leadership team. Key national figures are expected to grace the occasion, with the party chairman said to be from Kajiado County—an early signal that Gachagua’s vision stretches far beyond his Mount Kenya roots.

This isn’t just political self-preservation; it’s a regionally grounded counterstrike, aimed squarely at the growing cracks in Kenya Kwanza. Gachagua did not hold back, accusing President Ruto and his allies of trying to fragment the Mount Kenya vote by sponsoring satellite parties and proxy presidential bids in the region.

“I know Ruto will be launching smaller parties. He will even try to field presidential candidates in the mountains,” Gachagua said pointedly. “But we will not accept.”

With the 2027 general elections on the horizon, the move is poised to reshape Kenya’s political terrain. Insiders see it as Gachagua’s bid to reclaim Mount Kenya’s political identity and to anchor it in a new, homegrown, people-first party—something he insists Kenya Kwanza has failed to do since 2022.

But Gachagua isn’t just rallying the mountain. He’s playing a long game—hinting at national alliances and broader opposition coalitions that could challenge Ruto’s grip on power. Without naming names, he floated potential partnerships with heavyweights like Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, Fred Matiang’i, and Eugene Wamalwa.

“The people will know their candidate in due time,” he said, sparking renewed speculation about a united front in 2027.

He also dismissed fears about the newly reconstituted IEBC, brushing off concerns of rigging. “Don’t worry about the IEBC. The Supreme Court in 2013 ruled that polling station results are final,” he told supporters, urging them instead to focus on voter registration and grassroots mobilization.

