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Politics

Gathoni Wamuchomba Threatens to Quit UDA Party

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Githunguri Member of Parliament Gathoni Wamuchomba has threatened to leave the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Speaking on Monday, August 31, Wamuchomba questioned why action has not been taken against UDA-allied leaders accused of making inflammatory statements.

Wamuchomba accused the Ruto administration of selectively applying the law against leaders accused of making inciting remarks.

“We cannot have a selective party leadership, where those close to the President cannot face consequences of their own actions as opposed to those who are not,” Wamuchomba said.

The Githunguri lawmaker singled out Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and nominated MP Josphat Wainaina for making inflammatory statements.

“Wainaina is one of those who witnessed the chaos that led to the loss of life and property during the 2007/08 post-election violence. He therefore should be the last person to utter hateful remarks directed at the community,” said Wamuchomba.

Wamuchomba said her patience had run out after witnessing what she described as repeated provocations targeting the Kikuyu community going without consequences.

“I have been supporting him, believing that he can improve. I felt I had the responsibility to support him, pray for him, and advise him. But the more we support him, the more he is messing; the more his people are messing up,” she added.

The Githunguri MP gave a three-day ultimatum to President Ruto to ensure action has been taken against Wainaina and CS Duale.

Wamuchomba warned that if no action is taken, she will lead Mt Kenya supporters in leaving President Ruto’s camp.

“If the arrest of Joseph Wainaina and CS Duale is not going to happen in the next three days, I am going to lead a massive protest of the party within Mt Kenya, and some of us who have been supporting William Ruto will walk away when he really needs us,” she added.

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