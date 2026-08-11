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Politics

Gatundu South MP Kagombe Quits UDA Party

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Gabriel Kagombe has quit the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Speaking on Tuesday, August 10, Kagombe accused President William Ruto’s administration of failing to fulfil key campaign promises made to the people of Gatundu South Constituency.

He cited the stalled Mau Mau roads as one of the major failures of President Ruto’s administration in Gatundu South constituency.

“The people of Gatundu South have supported this government, but what have they received in return?” Kagombe questioned.

He also criticised the government for failing to implement the Guaranteed Minimum Returns (GMR) promised to tea farmers.

The Gatundu South lawmaker also took issue with the 0.8 per cent export levy and the proposed KSh3.85 per kilogramme bulk tea auction levy under the Tea Amendment Bill.

“A government that does not care about tea leaves, a government that does not recognise tea farmers — that government which charges the 0.8 per cent levy must go. That government which claims it will address the plight of farmers, yet it is lying, must go,” he stated.

Kagombe’s exit from the ruling party comes moments after Lamu Woman Representative Muthoni Marubu withdrew her support for the party.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 11, Marubu said she had decided what she described to stop supporting UDA after careful consideration of the political realities in the county.

Marubu noted that she was planning to fully become a member of the ruling party despite being elected on an independent ticket in 2022.

“My good people of Lamu, today, after serious consideration of all the facts and our local political realities, my team and I have made the decision to officially disengage from the United Democratic Alliance, UDA,” Marubu said.

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