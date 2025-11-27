George Anyona: The Fearless Voice of Kenya’s Second Liberation

The political space of Kenya during the Moi/KANU years was characterized by a suffocating grip on power, where dissent was met with severe repression and the ruling party, Kenya African National Union (KANU), sought to consolidate its authority.

This era, particularly from the late 1970s through the early 1990s, saw a systematic crackdown on opposition voices, with arbitrary detentions, politically motivated charges, and constitutional amendments designed to entrench one-party rule.

It was within this challenging environment that figures like George Moseti Anyona emerged, bravely challenging the status quo and laying the groundwork for Kenya’s “Second Liberation” – the struggle for multi-party democracy and constitutional reform.

The “Seven Bearded Sisters” and the Fight for Democracy

George Anyona was closely associated with a group of outspoken opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) famously dubbed the “Seven Bearded Sisters” by then Attorney General Charles Njonjo in 1981.

This moniker, inspired by Anthony Sampson’s book The Seven Sisters: The Great Oil Companies and the World they Shaped, was used to liken these MPs to entities conspiring to overthrow the government, with the “bearded” aspect drawing a comparison to Karl Marx and implying Marxist ideologies.

The group, though unofficial, comprised left-wing backbenchers who vocally opposed government policies, particularly its close ties to Western powers.

Beyond Anyona, key members included Abuya Abuya, Onyango Midika, Mashengu wa Mwachofi, James Orengo, Lawrence Sifuna, Chibule wa Tsuma, and Koigi wa Wamwere, with Chelagat Mutai and Wasike Ndobi also closely linked.

Their collective defiance in parliament was unprecedented in post-independent Kenya and significantly contributed to the clamor for multi-party democracy, ultimately leading to the repeal of Section 2A of the Kenyan constitution in 1992, which had made Kenya a de jure one-party state.

Early Life and Entry into Politics

Born in 1945 in Tombe Village, Kitutu Masaba, George Anyona’s origins were humble, coming from peasant parents. Despite this, he pursued a robust education, attending Tombe Primary School and Sengera Intermediate School before gaining admission to the prestigious Alliance High School from 1959 to 1964, where he served as Deputy School Captain.

He then proceeded to Makerere University in Uganda, studying Political Science, English, Economics, and History, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in 1968 and serving as President of the Kenya Makerere Students Union in 1967.

Before his political career, Anyona held various roles, including Assistant Secretary in the Office of the President (1968-1970), Secretary General of the Kenya Red Cross Society (1970), and Nairobi Airport Manager and District Sales Manager for British Overseas Airways Corporation (BOAC) (1970-1974).

Political Career and Struggles



Anyona’s political journey began in 1974 when he successfully contested and won the Kitutu East Parliamentary seat. He quickly earned a reputation as a fearless and thoroughly researched parliamentarian, often referred to as a “one-man backbench”.

His troubles with the state began in 1977 when he was illegally arrested within parliamentary precincts for questioning a tender award and detained without trial by President Jomo Kenyatta. He was released a year later by President Daniel arap Moi but was subsequently barred from contesting elections.

In 1981, Anyona was again arrested and charged with sedition, though the charges were later withdrawn. A pivotal moment came in 1982 when he, alongside his close friend Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, attempted to form the Kenya African Socialist Alliance (KASA) to challenge KANU.

He was arrested en route to a press conference to announce the party’s formation and detained without trial, leading to a wider crackdown on dissidents and the constitutional amendment that solidified Kenya as a one-party state.

Released in 1984, Anyona faced continued state obstruction in his attempts to re-enter active politics. However, he re-emerged in 1990 during the clamor for multi-party democracy, again alongside Odinga.

He was arrested once more on sedition charges, along with Professor Edward Oyugi, Isiah Ngotho Kariuki, and Augustus Njeru Kathangu, enduring torture at Nyayo House. Despite allegations of plotting to overthrow the government and preparing a shadow cabinet, these claims were later revealed as government fabrications.

They were jailed for fifteen years but released on bail in 1992 after appeals, with the state eventually dropping the charges.

With the advent of multi-party elections in December 1992, Anyona, despite overtures from FORD-Kenya, chose to launch his own party, the Kenya Social Congress (KSC). He easily won the Kitutu Masaba parliamentary seat, becoming the KSC’s sole MP, and also ran for president, finishing fifth.

He served as Chairman of the Public Investments Committee (PIC) and was re-elected in 1997.

Legacy and Personal Traits

George Anyona is remembered as a principled politician who championed free expression, democracy, and a just society. He abhorred corruption and lived a modest life, never seeking personal enrichment from his offices.

His bravery in challenging the KANU government at a time when it was highly dangerous to do so cemented his reputation as a significant figure in Kenya’s political history.

His unwavering commitment to democratic ideals and his willingness to endure detention and persecution for his beliefs mark him as a key architect of Kenya’s “Second Liberation”.

Anyona tragically died in a car crash on November 4, 2003, on Lusaka Road in Nairobi. His legacy continues to inspire those who advocate for good governance and democratic principles in Kenya.