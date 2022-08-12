Gladys Wanga Makes History After Beating Kidero in the Homabay Gubernatorial Race

Former Homabay Women Rep Gladys Wanga has trounced Evans Kidero to become the Homabay Governor.

Wanga who was running on an ODM ticket polled 244,059 votes while his closest rival former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, who came in second with 152,182 votes while Mark Raudi of the UDA party came third with 1,244 votes.

Wanga led in seven of the eight constituencies in the county, with Kidero, who ran on an independent ticket, only leading by a 2,000-vote margin in the Homa Bay Town constituency.

Wanga will go down in history as the youngest female governor and the region’s first governor.

She was the first woman to lead the powerful National Assembly Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning. She was also the first woman to lead the ODM in Homa Bay.

Speaking after being announced the winner Wanga praised her supporters for showing up in big numbers at the polls to elect her.

She also extended a hand to Kidero, saying she was willing to set their political disagreements aside if it meant that the citizens of Homa Bay would gain from the cease-fire.

“To our worthy competitors, we ask that now that the election is over we should keep it behind us. You had an agenda for Homa Bay, we had an agenda as well. Let’s come together, let’s work together and serve the people of Homa Bay,” she said.

“To the people of Homa Bay, it doesn’t matter if you voted for us or not, let us move the county to the next level together.” She stated.

The incoming Homa Bay County boss attributes her devotion of public service to her father, a former councilman and the outgoing head of the Kisumu County Council.

Former Kasipul Kabondo Member of Parliament Oyugi Magwanga will serve as Wanga’s deputy.

