Politics

Gloria Orwoba Barred from Senate Despite Court Order

By

Published

Gloria Orwoba Barred from Senate in Defiance of Court Order
Gloria Orwoba Barred from Senate in Defiance of Court Order

Former UDA Senator Gloria Orwoba was forcibly barred from entering the Senate chambers, despite brandishing a court order that she claimed reinstated her. The incident, occurring amidst Kericho Governor Eric Mutai’s impeachment hearing, has sparked an intense debate about the rule of law and the authority of the Senate Speaker, Amason Kingi.

Orwoba’s attempts to gain entry were met with firm resistance from security officers, who stated they had not received instructions to allow her passage. This refusal prompted a vocal protest from the former Senator, who accused Speaker Kingi of a blatant disregard for the Constitution. “This is a clear violation of the Constitution!” Orwoba declared, her voice echoing across the parliamentary grounds. “Speaker Kingi is allowing newly nominated Senator Consolata Nabwire to sit in my rightful place, defying a court order. This is an affront to justice and the very principles of our democracy.”

The controversy originates from a prior legal challenge regarding Orwoba’s senatorial position. While the specifics of the court order were not immediately detailed by Orwoba, her insistence on its validity and the Senate’s apparent defiance raise serious questions about the separation of powers and the respect for judicial pronouncements within the legislative arm of government. Legal experts are weighing in, with many expressing concern over the implications of such an incident. “When a legislative body appears to disregard a court order, it sets a dangerous precedent,” stated Dr. Kiprono Chepkwony, a constitutional law scholar at the University of Nairobi. “It undermines the judiciary’s role and can lead to a breakdown in the rule of law.”

The incident has also cast a spotlight on the role of the Senate Speaker. Speaker Kingi’s office has yet to issue an official statement regarding the matter, leaving many to speculate on the reasons behind the security officers’ actions.

Critics argue that the Speaker, as the custodian of Senate rules and procedures, has a responsibility to ensure that all legal directives are adhered to. “The Speaker’s office is not above the law,” asserted Martha Karua, a prominent legal figure and former presidential candidate. “If a court has issued an order, it must be respected, regardless of internal parliamentary politics.”

Orwoba’s lockout has thrown the Senate into chaos, with a court order tossed aside and a dauntless power struggle now boiling over.

