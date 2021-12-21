Connect with us

Politics

Goodbye Tangatanga, Another DP Ruto’s Hardliner Ditches UDA and Joins OKA

By

Published

Screenshot 20211221 120651
Screenshot 20211221 120651

Deputy President William Ruto’s prophecy of receiving hundreds of defectors to hustler nation faction in next year might turn to be a hearsay following the rate at which United Democratic Alliance (UDA) allied legislators are shifting to other bigwig outfits.

Barely a month after the heavyweight hustler nation stalwart in Gusii land Joash Maangi (Kisii Deputy Governor) defecting to Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ahead of 2022 general election, Migori County Governor Okoth Obado who has been providing aa shoulder for DP Ruto to lean on in Nyanza region also signaled a move to ditch hustler nation axis.

Obado informed that he is yet to resolve on the preferred presidential he will support in 2022 race. Obado’s sentiments dismissed earlier allegations that he (Obado) was softening a political ground for DP Ruto’s presidency.

On the same defection flop, the second in command has suffered another huge blow after Hamisi MP Hon Charles Gimose who has been the bottom-up hardliner in Vihiga county decamped to Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi’s Uchumi Bora camp.

Gimose hinted that his association with the second in command DP Ruto’s United Democratic Movement (UDA) might threaten his oust from Hamisi Parliamentary seat in the next years general election.

“I want to confirm today that I no longer associate myself with Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler nation. I therefore pledge my loyalty to Amani National Congress (ANC) party as I seek for my re-election in 2022” Hamisi MP Charles Gimose stated.

“I was a lost sheep but I’m now back. Do you take me as your son? He added.

Gimose was welcomed by Vihiga Women Representative Hon Beatrice Adagala who doubles as ANC Women League Leader, Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi among other ANC allied confidants.

Screenshot 20211221 115823

[HAMISI MP CHARLES GIMOSE RECEIVED IN ANC PARTY]

Gimose’s entry into Musalia Mudavadi’s camp has tagged a huge political bonga point for Mudavadi’s state house journey ahead of next year’s race.

Goodbye DP Ruto, Hustler Nation Ally Joins Raila’s ODM

