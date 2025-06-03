Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Govenor Mbarire Claims Plot Against Her By Gov’t Officials

By

Published

FotoJet (6) 1748841707

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire has alleged that some senior government officials are plotting to undermine her authority.

Speaking on June 1, Mbarire alleged that powerful individuals based in Nairobi have been convening meetings in the county to plan local political moves, without involving her or other elected leaders.

“You all know that I am the chairperson of the UDA party, and if there’s anyone who has been targeted for supporting the government, it’s me. I have started noticing that some people are plotting against me, and these are people within the very government I fight for every day.

“Those officers from Nairobi who are coming to Embu to hold night meetings to undermine elected leaders, they have no respect and act like they understand Embu politics better than we do, while we are working around the clock to support this government,” said Mbarire.

Mbarire, who doubles as the UDA National Chair, said that she will not remain silent anymore as senior government officials work to destabilise her locally and within the ruling party’s national leadership.

She also threatened to mention the names of the government officials if they continued plotting against her.

“We are telling them to stop. They know themselves, and if they continue, I will mention them by name. I have been in politics for a long time, so they shouldn’t mess with me. Otherwise, I will speak out,”  the Embu County boss said.

Further, Mbarire claimed her loyalty to the ruling coalition has not only gone unappreciated but is now being repaid with betrayal.

“I will not allow you to bring political wars from Nairobi to Embu. Dare you come back to Embu again, and we will face each other. Stop looking down on people as if they are nothing. I am a leader elected by the people of Embu County, and you are going to respect me. Don’t take our support for President Ruto for granted.”

Mbarire’s remarks come amid rising political tensions in the Mt. Kenya region, where UDA’s hold appears increasingly challenged by internal power struggles and a surge in opposition activity.

Also Read: Reprieve For Gloria Orwoba As Court Suspends Her Expulsion from UDA

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021