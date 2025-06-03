Govenor Mbarire Claims Plot Against Her By Gov’t Officials

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire has alleged that some senior government officials are plotting to undermine her authority.

Speaking on June 1, Mbarire alleged that powerful individuals based in Nairobi have been convening meetings in the county to plan local political moves, without involving her or other elected leaders.

“You all know that I am the chairperson of the UDA party, and if there’s anyone who has been targeted for supporting the government, it’s me. I have started noticing that some people are plotting against me, and these are people within the very government I fight for every day.

“Those officers from Nairobi who are coming to Embu to hold night meetings to undermine elected leaders, they have no respect and act like they understand Embu politics better than we do, while we are working around the clock to support this government,” said Mbarire.

Mbarire, who doubles as the UDA National Chair, said that she will not remain silent anymore as senior government officials work to destabilise her locally and within the ruling party’s national leadership.

She also threatened to mention the names of the government officials if they continued plotting against her.

“We are telling them to stop. They know themselves, and if they continue, I will mention them by name. I have been in politics for a long time, so they shouldn’t mess with me. Otherwise, I will speak out,” the Embu County boss said.

Further, Mbarire claimed her loyalty to the ruling coalition has not only gone unappreciated but is now being repaid with betrayal.

“I will not allow you to bring political wars from Nairobi to Embu. Dare you come back to Embu again, and we will face each other. Stop looking down on people as if they are nothing. I am a leader elected by the people of Embu County, and you are going to respect me. Don’t take our support for President Ruto for granted.”

Mbarire’s remarks come amid rising political tensions in the Mt. Kenya region, where UDA’s hold appears increasingly challenged by internal power struggles and a surge in opposition activity.

