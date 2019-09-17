Governor Granton Samboja Dumps DP Ruto, Tells Him To Keep Off Taita Taveta Affairs

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja, once a staunch ally of the DP, has tore into the DP. He was unhappy with Dr Ruto’s remarks that the county leadership should stop being childish in handling of the stalemate.

Accusing the DP of “belittling the county leadership”, Mr Samboja told Dr Ruto to concentrate on solving pressing matters like land grabbing and the persistent squatter challenges within Taita, “as he doesn’t have a good understanding of the budget impasse.”

“We know our problems will find a formula to sort out the stalemate. We don’t need Ruto’s help nor counsel over our internal affairs. That’s why you have not seen me going to his office to ask for help but instead reached out to President Uhuru Kenyatta and (opposition leader) Raila Odinga,” Mr Samboja told mourners on Monday during a funeral in Wundanyi.

“We don’t need his counsel and that is why even when I said we should dissolve the county assembly, I reached out to every other national leader but him. The petition will not land at his desk, so he cannot purport to speak on behalf of the presidency,” Mr Samboja charged.

GRANTON SAMBOJA TO WILLIAM RUTO: The People of Taita Taveta deserve to be respected and it doesn't matter whether you are the deputy president. …… Sisi tuna support Handshake ya Uhuru Kenyatta na Raila Odinga. pic.twitter.com/ms1PtkJOdF — Kenneth (@IkeOjuok) September 16, 2019

On Sunday, Ruto urged Samboja and MCAs to negotiate a settlement to their three-month stand-off over the 2018/2019 budget, that has stalled operations of the county government. He challenged the county leadership to sort out their problems instead of going to Nairobi to seek political support.

“We cannot dissolve the county and we do not want to be part of the quarrel. We do not also want to be part of the problem. Let the executive and MCAs sit and immediately sort out the problem to keep the county going,” said Dr Ruto. Speaking at Buguta trading centre in Voi where he presided over a fundraiser at Kasigau Community Christians Association, the DP asked the two arms of government to stop fighting.

Governor Samboja, who was elected on a Wiper ticker becomes the latest politician from the Coast region to dump William Ruto.

