Governor Hassan Joho Leads ODM Brigade In Kibra To Vouch For Imran Okoth

Governor Hassan Joho is leading the ODM brigade to campaign for the party’s candidate in Kibra. Joho, is accompanied by ODM Director of Campaigns Junet Mohammed and other orange party top honchos. The Mombasa Governor is expected to lead the ODM team over the weekend and in coming days in an intense campaign which will see ODM go hard against Jubilee, ANC and Ford Kenya candidates.

DPL @HassanAliJoho today joined Muslim faithful for the Friday prayer at Makina Mosque in Kibra. He was accompanied by Director of Campaigns @JunetMohamed and party candidate @ImranOkoth among other party officials #MbelePamoja pic.twitter.com/JwOPpli8pg — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) September 20, 2019

Speaking on Wednesday while campaigning for ODM candidate Imran Okoth, Joho Said that Raila’s party will retain the seat vacated by Ken Okoth who succumbed to cancer.

“Fear no one (Musiogope mtu), Kibra elections will be peaceful and Imran Okoth of ODM will finally be declared new MP,” Joho said.

However, will not be an easy sail for ODM. Ken’s brother will face stiff competition from Jubilee’s candidate MacDonald Mariga. The former footballer was endorsed by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday.

“The President wished Mr Mariga, who was accompanied by Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, success in the contest and assured him of his full backing,” said State House in a statement.

Another competitor likely to give ODM sleepless nights is its former strategist Eliud Owalo. He is seeking to succeed Ken Okoth on Musalia Mudavadi’s an Amani National Congress (ANC) party ticket.

The stiff competition has seen ODM demand that its National Super Alliance partners, Amani National Congress, Wiper Democratic Movement and Ford-Kenya, withdraw from the contest. Through its party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, ODM believes Kibra is its reserve.

“In the first incident, they declined to join us for the swearing-in of Raila at Uhuru Park. In the second instance, they vehemently opposed the handshake between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta, and now they are facing us head-on in our bedroom,” said Sifuna.

