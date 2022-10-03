Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Governor Kawira Mwangaza Reveals Why She Appointed Her Husband to Meru County

By

Published

20220930 135057 1

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza on Friday Made headlines after she appointed her husband Murega Baichu to lead two roles in the Meru County government. 

Baichu was appointed as the county’s ‘Hustlers Ambassador’ and the patron of the Meru Youth Service.

Governor Kawira however stated that Murega’s position will be volunteering and he will not be paid or compensated.

“This office will not have a salary, neither will it have allowances. This office will be held by the first gentleman of the county,” Kawira said.

The appointment however caused jitters online and Kawira was forced to respond. 

Taking to her social media accounts Governor Kawira thanked her husband for agreeing to take the jobs. 

“You agreed to sacrifice yourself and decided to selflessly work without pay and allowances. By accepting my ambassadorial appointment you have proved to be a selfless gentleman. I know you deserve much more than this,” she wrote. 

20220930 135109

She noted that Baichu was a pillar of support during her campaigns, and his efforts will contribute to the growth and development of the county.

Kawira emphasized the importance of her spouse’s participation in the Meru Youth Service team to support disadvantaged youths.

“I would be a hypocrite if I did not ask for your support as I govern Meru county especially due to the manner in which you single handedly supported me during my campaigns with no posters, banners, or billboards,” Kawira stated. 

Furthermore, the governor committed to provide for the people of Meru, pledging to achieve more as governor than she did as women’s representative.

“There will be no conflict of interest just as when I served you as the women representative and delivered beyond a reasonable doubt. I will deliver as your governor,” she remarked. 

Also Read: List of 7 Female Politicians Who Have Been Elected as Governors 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019