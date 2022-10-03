Governor Kawira Mwangaza Reveals Why She Appointed Her Husband to Meru County

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza on Friday Made headlines after she appointed her husband Murega Baichu to lead two roles in the Meru County government.

Baichu was appointed as the county’s ‘Hustlers Ambassador’ and the patron of the Meru Youth Service.

Governor Kawira however stated that Murega’s position will be volunteering and he will not be paid or compensated.

“This office will not have a salary, neither will it have allowances. This office will be held by the first gentleman of the county,” Kawira said.

The appointment however caused jitters online and Kawira was forced to respond.

Taking to her social media accounts Governor Kawira thanked her husband for agreeing to take the jobs.

“You agreed to sacrifice yourself and decided to selflessly work without pay and allowances. By accepting my ambassadorial appointment you have proved to be a selfless gentleman. I know you deserve much more than this,” she wrote.

She noted that Baichu was a pillar of support during her campaigns, and his efforts will contribute to the growth and development of the county.

Kawira emphasized the importance of her spouse’s participation in the Meru Youth Service team to support disadvantaged youths.

“I would be a hypocrite if I did not ask for your support as I govern Meru county especially due to the manner in which you single handedly supported me during my campaigns with no posters, banners, or billboards,” Kawira stated.

Furthermore, the governor committed to provide for the people of Meru, pledging to achieve more as governor than she did as women’s representative.

“There will be no conflict of interest just as when I served you as the women representative and delivered beyond a reasonable doubt. I will deliver as your governor,” she remarked.

