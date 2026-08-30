Governor Orengo Claims Assassination Attempt After Convoy Vehicle Torched in Migori

Siaya Governor James Orengo has claimed that an attempt was made on his life after his official vehicle was allegedly sprayed with live bullets and later set ablaze during political unrest in Migori County.

Orengo was in Migori on Saturday, August 29, to promote the Linda Mwananchi agenda when chaos erupted during a political engagement in Migori Town. Tear gas was discharged as the governor and other leaders addressed supporters, forcing Orengo and his entourage to leave the area.

A vehicle associated with his convoy was later torched in Awendo by unknown attackers.

Orengo said his vehicle had been sprayed with live ammunition before it was set on fire, alleging that the attackers realised he was no longer inside. He said he had already moved to another vehicle in the convoy.

“They swore we’d never step foot in Migori. They failed,” Orengo said.

He later directly accused those behind the incident of trying to kill him and destroying the vehicle to conceal evidence.

“To the cowards who sprayed live bullets into my car and torched it in Awendo to hide your crimes: your desperate violence only proves your fear,” Orengo said.

The governor vowed that the incident would not force him to abandon his political activities or retreat from the Linda Mwananchi movement.

“You thought you eliminated me, but I am always steps ahead. You can’t burn down a movement, and you will never intimidate me,” he said.

Orengo, who has emerged as a leading figure in the Linda Mwananchi movement after declaring his intention to run for President in the 2027 General Election, did not identify the people he believed were responsible for the alleged attack.

The incident has renewed concerns over political violence in Nyanza, coming less than two weeks after violence disrupted a Linda Mwananchi rally in Homa Bay County on August 16.

The Homa Bay clashes involved road blockades, attacks on members of the media, damaged vehicles and other property, with several people injured and 17 suspects arrested. Linda Mwananchi leaders subsequently called for investigations into the violence.

Several leaders condemned the Migori incident. Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro described the attack as “totally unacceptable”, while former Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo warned that continued political violence could trigger wider insecurity.

However, police had not issued an official statement explaining the circumstances surrounding the burning of Orengo’s vehicle by the time of publication.

The governor’s claims of an assassination attempt therefore remain allegations pending investigations, including efforts to establish what happened during the confrontation and who was behind the reported shooting and arson.

The incident comes as political mobilisation intensifies ahead of the 2027 General Election, raising fresh questions over political tolerance and security during campaigns.