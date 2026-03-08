Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

Politics

Governor Orengo’s Staff Arrested

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Siaya Governor James Orengo’s Staff were allegedly arrested by the security agencies on Saturday evening.

In a statement, Governor Orengo said the arrests were carried out in both Siaya and Nairobi and were linked to preparations for the President’s tour of the county.

The ODM Governor criticised the police action, terming it unlawful and contrary to democratic principles, and demanded their immediate release.

“This evening, several members of my staff have been arbitrarily arrested and detained in Siaya and Nairobi in connection with the Presidential visit to Siaya tomorrow.

“This egregious conduct on the part of the police has no place in a constitutional democracy. I demand their immediate release,” said Orengo.

The circumstances surrounding the arrest of Orengo’s aide are not yet clear, and authorities have yet to issue an official explanation.

President Ruto on Sunday visited Siaya, but Governor Orengo skipped the President’s visit.

Instead, Orengo’s deputy, William Oduol, took over the responsibility to welcome the head of state to Siaya.

ODM party leader Oburu Oginga, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, and Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi accompanied the President in the visit.

This comes amid wrangles within the ODM party, where one faction is opposing the leadership of Senator Oburu.

The faction is allied to Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna. Other notable members of the movement include: Babu Owino, Godfrey Osotsi, Richard Onyonka, and Caleb Amisi.

