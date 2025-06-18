Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Governor Sakaja Demands Justice After Boniface Kariuki Shooting, Slams Vandals Behind Nairobi Chaos

By

Published

Sakaj oath 3

Sakaja

Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has condemned the fatal police shooting of hawker Boniface Kariuki.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 18, Sakaja called for full accountability, while also denouncing the violence and destruction that have rocked the city during recent protests.

“The tragic shooting of Boniface Kariuki by a police officer is deeply troubling and unacceptable in a democratic society. I call on all the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough, independent investigation and ensure the responsible officer is held fully accountable,” Sakaja said.

While affirming the constitutional right to peaceful protest, the Nairobi Governor issued a stern warning to those exploiting demonstrations for criminal ends.

“I strongly condemn the destruction of property and the injuring of people following the recent demonstrations in Nairobi City,” he said.

Sakaja pointed to the significant losses incurred by business owners, amounting to hundreds of Millions of shillings.

“Already, Nairobi has suffered losses estimated in the billions. Businesses have shut down, jobs have been disrupted, and livelihoods destroyed.”

He also called on the National Police Service to act “with firmness and fairness” to apprehend those behind acts of violence, vandalism, and looting.

“Let us not allow criminal elements to hijack our democratic space. Peaceful protest is a right, but it must not come at the cost of innocent lives or public order.”

Governor Sakaja urged Kenyans, especially the youth, to reject violence and instead use democratic institutions such as Parliament and the Judiciary to express their grievances.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021