Governor Sakaja Demands Justice After Boniface Kariuki Shooting, Slams Vandals Behind Nairobi Chaos

Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has condemned the fatal police shooting of hawker Boniface Kariuki.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 18, Sakaja called for full accountability, while also denouncing the violence and destruction that have rocked the city during recent protests.

“The tragic shooting of Boniface Kariuki by a police officer is deeply troubling and unacceptable in a democratic society. I call on all the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough, independent investigation and ensure the responsible officer is held fully accountable,” Sakaja said.

While affirming the constitutional right to peaceful protest, the Nairobi Governor issued a stern warning to those exploiting demonstrations for criminal ends.

“I strongly condemn the destruction of property and the injuring of people following the recent demonstrations in Nairobi City,” he said.

Sakaja pointed to the significant losses incurred by business owners, amounting to hundreds of Millions of shillings.

“Already, Nairobi has suffered losses estimated in the billions. Businesses have shut down, jobs have been disrupted, and livelihoods destroyed.”

He also called on the National Police Service to act “with firmness and fairness” to apprehend those behind acts of violence, vandalism, and looting.

“Let us not allow criminal elements to hijack our democratic space. Peaceful protest is a right, but it must not come at the cost of innocent lives or public order.”

Governor Sakaja urged Kenyans, especially the youth, to reject violence and instead use democratic institutions such as Parliament and the Judiciary to express their grievances.