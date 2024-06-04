Governor Sakaja Lifts Ban On Building approvals

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has lifted the suspension on approval of architectural plans for buildings.

Sakaja had suspended new approvals of building plans and excavations at construction sites on April 29 following heavy downpours in Nairobi.

“The ban on excavations of new construction sites has also been lifted forthwith. The suspension of approval requirements and exemption of fee payments on flooded-related repairs and renovations(walls & buildings) has also been lifted,” Sakaja said in a statement.

He also ordered for auditing of construction sites and buildings which were approved over the last 24 months to ensure they are compliant and further directed the establishment of a multi-stakeholders team to undertake building audits in the city.

At the same time, the Nairobi Governor announced that he has initiated a process to form a task force to audit the aforesaid construction sites.

“Arising from this the Nairobi City County Government (NCCG) through the acting County Secretary’s office has written to various stakeholders requesting them to forward names of professionals and representatives who will now form part of the task force. The task force shall convene on the 12th of June to commence the audit exercise across the city,” said Sakaja.

The team has 60 days within which to complete its work and submit a report to the governor’s office for implementation.

Further, Governor Sakaja has also reconstituted the Urban Technical Committee (UPTC) by calling for new representation from stakeholders who include architects, urban planners, environmentalists, and engineers’ bodies among others.

The UPTC is the responsible committee that deliberates and recommends granting building plan approvals.

