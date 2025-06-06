Connect with us

Politics

Governor Susan Kihika Explains Why Chose To Give Birth in the US

By

Published

1m7UfL8MDKRirdyTRVQqCHIuCF4cLyif3VKsHTfv

Kihika

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika now says she sought healthcare services in the US to give birth to protect her dignity as a leader.

Speaking on Thursday, Governor Kihika noted that the nature of her position made it uncomfortable to give birth locally, especially in Nakuru hospitals, where the medical staff are her juniors.

“Do you know that I am the governor?… and that the doctors and nurses, especially in Nakuru, serve under me?”

“Did you want me to expose myself to them at the delivery table? What image would they have of me after that? Won’t they be undressing me in their minds when having meetings with them? That is why I had to travel to the US to protect my image,” Kihika explained.

Her comments, however, have drawn sharp criticism online, with Kenyans taking issue with her reference to healthcare workers as her subordinates.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Dr Davji Atellah, slammed Kihika for seeking healthcare services abroad, saying it shows a lack of trust in local healthcare facilities.

“Local leaders seek healthcare services abroad and overlook our health facilities because they have not prioritized equipping and staffing hospitals. Their actions make us question their commitment to improving Kenya’s healthcare system,” stated Atellah.

Kihiki, who spent over 5 months abroad, returned to the country in mid-April after she gave birth to twins.

Her absence had sparked concerns among constituents, with many questioning the accountability of leaders who take lengthy breaks abroad while in office.

Also Read: Susan Kihika Pleads To Ruto, Gachagua To Stop Fighting

