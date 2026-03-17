Governor Wanga Appoints Danish Onyango as Deputy Governor Following Magwanga Resignation

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has nominated Danish Otieno Onyango as the county’s new Deputy Governor, following the resignation of Joseph Oyugi Magwanga in February, a move that signals a significant shift in the county’s political and administrative sphere.

In a formal notice issued on March 16 in line with the County Governments Act, Wanga confirmed the nomination, which is now pending approval by the Homa Bay County Assembly.

“I do hereby nominate Danish Otieno Onyango to serve as the Deputy Governor of Homa Bay County subject to approval by the County Assembly,” Wanga stated.

Onyango, who currently serves as the County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Roads and Public Works, will retain his docket if approved effectively taking on a dual role within the county executive.

The governor defended her choice, describing Onyango as a seasoned public servant with over two decades of experience and a proven track record in infrastructure development and public administration.

“He has a stellar record of excellent performance and integrity in high echelons of public service,” she noted, adding, “Given his wide experience, I am confident he will handle the functions of the Office of the Deputy Governor.”

Wanga credited Onyango with transforming the county’s road network, revealing that under his leadership, Homa Bay opened 736 kilometres of new roads in the 2024/25 financial year, maintained 538 kilometres, and rehabilitated 116 kilometres of access roads. These projects, she said, have significantly improved connectivity to schools, health facilities, markets, and beaches across all 40 wards.

Beyond infrastructure, Onyango has played a central role in mobilising development projects, including the Sh1.4 billion Kenya Informal Settlements Improvement Project (KISIP II), and coordinating major national events hosted in the county such as the Madaraka Day celebrations and the 2025 Devolution Conference.

His nomination comes in the wake of Magwanga’s resignation on February 26, which followed a prolonged fallout with the governor. In his exit statement, Magwanga cited frustration and alleged exclusion from key decision-making processes.

“I leave office with my conscience clear and my commitment to the people of Homa Bay County unwavering,” he said, while also declaring his intention to contest the gubernatorial seat in 2027.

In a broader cabinet reshuffle, Wanga also nominated Elijah Obiny Dede to head the Trade, Industry, Tourism, Marketing and Co-operative Development docket, while Isaac Victor Ongiri was nominated to oversee Governance, Administration, Communication and Devolution. Joash Aloo was reassigned to the Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Development department.

The governor directed the county secretary to ensure a smooth transition, emphasizing that all nominees meet the integrity standards outlined in Chapter Six of the Constitution.

The County Assembly is expected to begin vetting the nominees in the coming days.