Governor Wanga Reshuffles Cabinet Strips Deputy Agriculture Role

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has stripped her deputy Oyugi Magwanga of his additional role as County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Agriculture.

In a statement on Monday, December 1, Wanga assigned Danish Onyango, who currently heads the Roads, Public Works, Transport, and Infrastructure department, to double as an acting CECM for agriculture.

“In order to enhance service delivery, to better serve the people of Homa Bay County, while exercising the powers bestowed on me as the Governor and pursuant to Sections 30, 31, and 35 of the County Governments Act,

“I do hereby:- re-assign Mr. Danish Onyango to serve not only as the County Executive Committee Member for Roads, Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure, but to further serve as the Acting County Executive Committee Member in charge of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Development,” read the statement in part.

At the same time, the Homa Bay Governor has fired CECM in charge of Lands, Physical Planning, Housing, and Urban Development, Peter Ogolla.

Governor Wanga then nominated Joseph Mitito to take over from Ogolla in the position, saying he is a consummate professional with strong leadership skills.

She noted she will submit his name to the County Assembly for vetting and approval.

“I Nominate Mr Joseph Mitito, a consummate professional with strong leadership skills from Homa Bay Town, to serve as the County Executive Committee Member in charge of Lands, Physical Planning, Housing, and Urban Development.

“As per the law, I will submit his name and vetting documents for approval by the County Assembly,” said Governor Wanga.

The changes come days after Magwanga openly campaigned for Phillip Aroko, a rival candidate in the Kasipul by-election, against ODM’s Boyd Were.

The Homa Bay Deputy Governor announced his support for Aroko, claiming the ODM nomination process for Boyd was not free and fair.

On Friday, November 29, Wanga signaled action against county officials she believes are not aligned with her agenda.

“Someone cannot serve in a government and still talk ill of it. Constituting a government is hard; I traversed the county and even used my own resources to become the governor. If you are employed to serve in this government, you must work,” she said.

Wanga added that county officials who feel dissatisfied or unwilling to continue supporting the administration should resign instead of causing internal conflict.

“If you ever feel satisfied and can no longer continue to walk, feel free to resign instead of disparaging it. In fact, it will not be business as usual; whoever doesn’t feel like working can quit, and they will be replaced by those who want to serve the people of Homa Bay,” she added.