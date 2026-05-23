Governor Wanga Under Fire Over Development Record in Homa Bay

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga is facing pressure from a section of residents over the limited visible development projects in the county.

Reports indicate that there is growing frustration among residents, traders, youth, and local leaders who argue that Homa Bay continues to lag in development despite possessing strong economic and tourism advantages in the country.

Among the major concerns raised is the persistent shortage of clean and reliable water in Homa Bay town and nearby areas despite the county’s location along the shores of Lake Victoria.

Locals argue that the water crisis reflects poor planning, stalled projects, and weak implementation within the county administration.

Governor Wanga is also facing allegations of taking credit for projects initiated or funded by the national government while failing to adequately explain how county funds allocated through devolution are being utilized.

The dissatisfaction among Homa Bay residents is also being fueled by claims of abandoned projects scattered across the county.

Questions have further been raised by critics over the conduct of Homa Bay county enforcement officers, with some residents alleging that certain officers behave more like political mobilizers during the governor’s tours rather than professional county staff.

Homa Bay residents have also expressed concern over what they describe as increasing political intolerance, saying county leadership should prioritize service delivery over political confrontations and online exchanges.

However, supporters of Governor Wanga have maintained that development takes time and argue that her administration has initiated projects across several sectors.

They also insist that criticism is inevitable as political rivalries and succession battles begin shaping local politics ahead of future elections.

The mounting pressure on Governor Wanga comes after Oyugi Magwanga resigned from the Deputy Governor position in February.

Magwanga, in his resignation letter, cited ‘persistent and irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for stepping down from the role.

Following his exit, Governor Wanga appointed Danish Otieno Onyango to replace Magwanga as the Homa Bay Deputy Governor.