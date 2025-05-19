Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Governors Call for Urgent Meeting with President Ruto

By

Published

GrUUBi0XcAA kFn

The Council of Governors has called for an urgent meeting with President William Ruto in an effort to address emerging issues between the two levels of Government that are simmering and likely to create friction.

The governors want to discuss the absorption of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) staff, an issue for which they now accuse Health CS Aden Duale of mismanagement.

The governors, who addressed a press conference on Monday after a 5-hour full council meeting at their headquarters in Westlands, questioned the transfer of UHC staff to counties, stating that it is being mishandled and should be handled with due importance.

CoG chairperson and Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdulahi criticized CS Duale, saying he is keen on fast-tracking the transfer of the UHC staff employed during the COVID era to counties, yet there are no accompanying funds to cover their salaries and gratuity.

The UHC staff have been staging demonstrations at the Ministry of Health headquarters and Parliament, demanding employment on permanent and pensionable terms, or payment of gratuity for their six years of service, and then be allowed to seek fresh mandates in individual counties.

The Council of Governors contends that proceeding with the program blindly, given the ongoing funding challenges between themselves and the National Government, would be highly risky, especially bringing on board the UHC staff without accompanying funds.

CoG Health Committee chairperson Muthomi Njuki asked the Ministry of Health to deal exhaustively with the UHC staff to ensure a seamless takeover without lingering issues with the National Government. He stated that counties should not be dragged into a simmering tussle until the Ministry conclusively deals with the matter at hand.

The Council of Governors also took issue with a recent donation of surveillance vehicles by the National Government, officiated by President Ruto. They argued that this move amounts to a continued usurping of county powers, as the procurement of vehicles is a county function, and therefore, funds should have been channelled to the counties.

Consequently, the governors argue that it would be difficult to insure vehicles purchased by the National Government, which could endanger their operation.

The meeting the governors want with the President will also seek to address persistent county funding challenges.

CoG Chair Ahmed Abdulahi further stated that despite requesting Ksh 536 billion for the 2025/2026 financial year, only Ksh 405 billion has been allocated.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021