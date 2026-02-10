Governors Suspend Appearances Before Senate CPAC Over Alleged Intimidation

Governors have formally resolved to suspend appearances before the Senate County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC), escalating a growing standoff between county governments and the Senate over the conduct of parliamentary oversight.

The decision was reached during the Council of Governors (CoG) retreat in Kilifi, themed “Re-positioning the Council for Effective Service Delivery in Light of the Political Environment.” Addressing the press, CoG chairperson and Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi accused certain senators of engaging in harassment, intimidation, and public humiliation of governors during CPAC sessions.

“The Council of Governors notes with great concern the continuous and escalating political witch-hunt, harassment, intimidation, and humiliation of governors by certain senators when they appear before the CPAC committee,” Abdullahi said.

As a result, governors announced they will no longer honour summons from CPAC until their concerns are addressed through structured engagement between the Senate leadership and the CoG. They further resolved that governors will appear only once per audit cycle before the Senate Public Investments Committee, arguing this would ensure accountability that is fair, orderly, and respectful.

The CoG alleged that four unnamed senators are notorious for humiliating county officials, with claims of extortion and “witch-hunts” raised during committee appearances. Abdullahi said governors are ready to submit evidence, including names, to relevant institutions if required. He also criticised the practice of live-streaming committee sessions, saying cameras are sometimes used to “push a different narrative” and embarrass governors in public.

By law, CPAC is mandated to examine audit reports from the Auditor-General and question county executives on the use of public funds. However, recent sessions have sparked controversy, including the grilling of Bungoma County officials over Ksh3.6 million spent on a 2019 Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka maintained the expenditure predated his tenure.

Other flashpoints include Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki walking out of a hearing, prompting threats of enforcement action, and Garissa Governor Nathif Jama being warned of penalties and travel restrictions for failing to honour summons.

The Senate has dismissed the governors’ claims. Senate Public Accounts Committee Chairperson Moses Kajwang’ described the CoG’s position as diversionary.

“They want to choose who sits in the committees, when they should appear, and how they should be questioned. I have never seen suspects demand to empanel the bench,” Kajwang’ said, adding that the Senate would continue to “inject without mercy” where public funds are misused.

Despite the standoff, the CoG reaffirmed its commitment to accountability and prudent use of public resources, insisting that oversight must be exercised lawfully, ethically, and without abuse of office. The impasse now raises fresh questions about intergovernmental relations and the future of county oversight.