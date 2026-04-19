“He is Not the Pope”: Oburu Oginga Slams Sifuna Amid Deepening Power Struggle

The simmering power struggle within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has escalated, with party leader Oburu Oginga launching a sharp attack on embattled Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, accusing him of indiscipline, defiance, and undermining party structures.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen Tv, the Siaya Senator and ODM Party Leader dismissed any notion of yielding to pressure from Sifuna, who has led a faction opposing the current party leadership.

“We don’t have to go and beg him. He is not the Pope… Sifuna is not the Pope. He is the Secretary General of ODM. He can be removed like any other official,” Oburu stated.

Oburu further claimed that tensions between Sifuna and ODM’s founding leader, the late Raila Odinga, had been building long before the current fallout. He alleged that Raila had grown frustrated with Sifuna’s conduct, citing an incident in Kakamega where the Nairobi Senator allegedly orchestrated disruptions.

“Raila was fed up with Sifuna. Sifuna organised goons to embarrass Raila… he should come slowly,” Oburu said, urging senator Edwin Sifuna to exercise patience and respect party hierarchy.

The ODM Party leader also questioned Sifuna’s consistency, noting the contradiction between his criticism of party leadership and his legal push to be reinstated. “Why is he fighting to be reinstated as secretary general to a person he claims is mediocre?” Oburu posed. The dispute traces back to February 11, when ODM’s National Executive Committee (NEC) announced Sifuna’s removal as Secretary General and appointed Busia Woman Representative Catherine Omanyo in an acting capacity. The decision has since triggered a protracted legal and political battle.

Sifuna has challenged his ouster at the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT), arguing that due process was not followed and that both his rights and the party constitution were violated. Although his initial application was dismissed, he returned to the tribunal on April 8 seeking to block his removal, halt disciplinary proceedings, and prevent the gazettement of any changes.

The standoff has exposed deep cracks within ODM, further highlighted by Sifuna’s “Linda Mwananchi” faction, which has held parallel meetings, including National Delegates Conference at Nairobi’s Ufungamano House.

In response, Oburu accused Sifuna of repeatedly bypassing party organs and skipping key meetings, insisting that disciplinary action is necessary to restore order. He maintained that while dissenting members remain part of ODM, leadership positions require adherence to party structures.

“He is a young man coming up. He should not be in a hurry to take over the party. He should learn. He should be patient,” Oburu added.

As the tribunal process unfolds, the escalating tensions signal a broader succession battle within ODM, raising questions about unity and leadership stability ahead of the 2027 General Election.