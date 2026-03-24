He Needs Honest Friends- President Ruto Breaks Silence on Tuju Saga

President William Ruto has broken his silence on the ongoing saga involving former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju.

Speaking on Tuesday, March 24, in Siaya County, President Ruto claimed that Tuju’s friends lied to him to stage his abduction.

The Head of State said the former cabinet minister needs honest friends who will help him out of his dispute with auctioners.

“They lied to him. They asked him to go and hide in his bedroom, then claim that he was abducted. Tuju needs honest friends. He needs honest advice and help, not scavengers who are trying to milk the misfortunes of citizens,” said Ruto.

The President emphasized that Tuju needs sound advice and not con men who are allegedly misadvising him.

“He needs advice so that he can be helped to save his property. Not conmen who have even invoked Uhuru Kenyatta’s name in their drama,” Ruto stated.

This comes a day after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) director, Mohamed Amin, said Tuju faked his abduction.

Amin also confirmed that the former CS was arrested and would be arraigned in court for staging his abduction.

Tuju, who was reported missing on Saturday, March 21, resurfaced on Monday, March 23, at a press briefing in his Karen home.

He told the press that he had gone into hiding for fear of his life after he noticed he was being trailed by an unmarked vehicle.

Meanwhile, Tuju has been rushed to the Karen Hospital after his health deteriorated while he was in police custody.

The former CS failed to appear in court for plea taking, and his lawyers, led by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, said he has been admitted to hospital.