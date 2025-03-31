He Threatened Me and Demanded Ksh10 Billion- President Ruto Opens Up On His Fallout With Gachagua

President William has for the first time, opened up on his fallout with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Monday during an interview with Mt Kenya local radio stations, Ruto claimed that Gachagua had threatened to make him a term president.

He also said that the ex-DP blackmailed him and asked for Sh10 billion to allegedly help shore up support for him in Mt Kenya region.

“At some point, I told Rigathi Gachagua to stop fighting the MPs, but he now shifted his fights to me, claiming that he could make me a one-term president if I did not meet his demands. He demanded Ksh10 billion so that he could go talk with the people of the Mt. Kenya region, but I told him I would not do it.

“I told him that if I would only serve for one term then there is no problem. I told him if he is the one who decides who will serve how many terms then he was at liberty to make that decision,” Ruto said.

Ruto also detailed how MPs from the region rejected Gachagua from day one when he sought to be his running mate in 2022.

The President also revealed that after they assumed office in 2022, Gachagua started political battles with individuals holding minor roles in government, including blogger Dennis Itumbi and his personal assistant Farouk Kibet.

“Gachagua started having cases with, among others, blogger Dennis Itumbi, Farouk Kibet, and MPs Ndindi Nyoro and Kimani Ichung’wah. I had to ask him, ‘You are a Deputy President; why are you fighting with people holding small roles,” Ruto revealed.

The President also accused Gachagua of never defending or explaining government projects in public or the media.

Also Read:You Have Not Started Any project In Mt Kenya – Gachagua Tells Ruto Ahead Of His Central Tour