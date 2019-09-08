Headache For Both Jubilee And ANC As ODM Picks Imran Okoth As Its Kibra Candidate

Bernard Imran Okoth, brother to the late Ken Okoth is Orange Democratic Movement’s candidate for the Kibra by-election slated for November 7.

Imran beat all the other nine aspirants after he managed to bag 4,382 votes. He was followed by Peter Orero who managed to get 1,218 votes, John Milla Otieno at 906 votes, Ben Musungu 524, Christone Odhiambo 417, Tony Ogola 381, Stephen Okello 228, Brain Owino 127, Reuben Ojijo 52 and Eric Obayi who also got 45 votes.

The Secretary-General Orange Democratic Movement Edwin Sifuna appreciated the area associates who showed in numbers to vote as he congratulated Okoth on his victory.

“Thank you to all ODM Party members in Kibra for conducting yourselves like the democrats we have always known you to be. Thank you for your patience in the face of various challenges as you voted today. Congratulations Ndugu Imran Okoth,” Sifuna tweeted.

Imran will now face off with Jubilee’s Macdonald Mariga, Amani National Congress’s Eliud Owalo, and Ford Kenya’s Eng. Khamisi Butichi in Kibra by-election.

After Imran was declared the winner, he was issued a provisional certificate.

“Returning Officer Julius Oremo issued Okoth Bernard Otieno (Imran) with the provisional certificate after emerging the winner in yesterday’s party nomination for the Kibra seat. He beat nine other aspirants for the party ticket,” ODM added.

According to the party, the exercise began on time where the turnout was good and was concluded later in the evening.

“All 180 polling stations opened at 6 am and closed when the voting exercise was over which created room for the counting of votes,” ODM said.

The party spent Sh10 million to conduct the nomination exercise.

The Kibra MP seat fell vacant following the death of Ken Okoth who succumbed to colorectal cancer.

