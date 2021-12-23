Connect with us

Politics

Headache in Mudavadi and Wetangula's Camps As Another Luhya Set to Launch New Party Next Month

FB IMG 16402417931273579
Western region has been placed at high stake by the 2022 presidential aspirants owing to the fact that it is the second rich-vote region after president Uhuru Kenyatta’s Mt Kenya backyard.

However, the region supremacy showdown has been exhibited among the key political divides pitting Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula, Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, COTU Secretary General Dr. Francis Atwoli and the presidential hopeful Mukhisa Kituyi.

The Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa launched Democratic Action Party – Kenya (DAP – Kenya) barely two weeks ago at Bomas of Kenya that was alleged to counter Wetangula’s Ford Kenya and Mudavadi’s ANC in Western region.

Wamalwa faulted the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) partners (Mudavadi and Wetangula) for allegedly cornering Luhyas into the docile outfit of One Kenya Alliance that wouldn’t draw political muscles that can defeat Deputy President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga.

He insisted that DAP – Kenya will not field a presidential candidate in 2022 (pledged to support Raila’s presidency) but will be obliged to extensively diversify its political networks and roots by fielding candidates for other elective positions across the country.

Presidential Aspirant, Mukhisa Kituyi, on the other hand, is set to his new party ( Party of Growth and Prosperity) next month ahead of next year’s general election.

PGP Secretary General Saul Busolo revealed that the party received a clearance certificate from the registrar of political parties after meeting all the requirements. Mukhisa’s PGP party has also hinted about changing its name to Sauti ya Wazalendo whose slogan “Mbele Iko Sawa” will target voters to overwhelmingly endorse it.

There are plans to merge Eugene Wamalwa’s linked Democratic Action Party – Kenya and Mukhisa’s Party of Growth and Prosperity to consolidate on political agreements ahead of 2022 general election. This might tremble and shake Mudavadi and Wetangula’s factions in Mulembe region.

