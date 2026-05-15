High Court Dismisses Seth Panyako’s Petition Against Malava MP David Ndakwa

The Kakamega High Court has upheld the election of Malava Member of Parliament David Ndakwa after dismissing a petition filed by his closest rival, Seth Panyako, challenging the outcome of the November 2025 by-election.

In a ruling delivered on Friday, May 15, Justice Stephen Mbugi declared that the petition lacked merit and affirmed Ndakwa as the duly elected MP for Malava Constituency.

Panyako, the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) Secretary General and DAP-Kenya candidate in the by-election, had moved to court seeking to nullify Ndakwa’s victory, alleging widespread irregularities during the mini-polls.

The petitioner claimed that the election process in several polling stations was marred by malpractice and interference that allegedly gave Ndakwa an unfair advantage. Panyako had particularly raised concerns over alleged irregularities in 54 polling stations despite maintaining that he had secured commanding victories in 134 out of the 198 polling stations.

During the heated election period, Panyako also accused government operatives of instigating chaos in Malava to intimidate his supporters and influence the outcome of the polls.

However, the court found insufficient evidence to overturn the election results, effectively bringing an end to the legal battle that has persisted since the by-election held on November 27, 2025.

Following the ruling, celebrations broke out outside the Kakamega law courts as Ndakwa’s supporters sang victory songs and marched through the streets in celebration of the decision.

“The will of the people of Malava has prevailed,” Ndakwa said shortly after the ruling.

Ndakwa, who previously served as a Member of the County Assembly (MCA) and Leader of Minority in Kakamega County Assembly, won the parliamentary seat after garnering 21,564 votes against Panyako’s 20,210 votes, according to results announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in November last year.

The by-election was conducted following the death of former Malava MP Malulu Injendi. The contest attracted significant political attention across Western Kenya due to the fierce competition between the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and DAP-Kenya.

The election recorded a voter turnout of 46 per cent, with 43,675 ballots cast out of 94,417 registered voters.

The ruling now solidifies Ndakwa’s position in Parliament while dealing a major political setback to Panyako and his allies who had hoped the court would order a fresh election.