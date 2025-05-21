High Court Jails Aroko Over MP’s Murder Probe

KDRTV NEWS – Kileleshwa Police Station, Nairobi: The High Court has revoked bail for Philip Aroko a man long shrouded in scandal for his alleged ties to Kenya’s notorious gold scam racket and now a prime suspect in the chilling murder of Kasipul MP Ong’ondo Were. Justice Kavenza on Monday 21st May ruled that Aroko must remain in custody until May 26, 2025, overriding a previous bail decision by a JKIA Chief Magistrate.

The court cited fears of witness tampering and interference with sensitive investigations. The prosecution argued that Aroko, with his wealth, political connections, and access to shadowy networks, poses a real threat to the integrity of the probe. Justice Kavenza agreed, calling the matter both “urgent and complex.”

Aroko, previously linked to the infamous “wash wash” gold scams involving fake mineral deals and high-level corruption, had recently set his sights on a political career in Kasipul Kabondo, the same constituency represented by the slain MP Ong’ondo Were. Insiders speculate this rising ambition may have ignited dangerous rivalries.

Now detained at Kileleshwa Police Station, Aroko’s fall from underground gold mogul to murder suspect paints a chilling portrait of crime, power, and politics colliding. His future both in politics and in freedom hangs in the balance as investigators close in.