Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

High Court Jails Aroko Over MP’s Murder Probe

By

Published

PHILIP AROKO
PHILIP AROKO

KDRTV NEWS – Kileleshwa Police Station, Nairobi: The High Court has revoked bail for Philip Aroko a man long shrouded in scandal for his alleged ties to Kenya’s notorious gold scam racket and now a prime suspect in the chilling murder of Kasipul MP Ong’ondo Were. Justice Kavenza on Monday 21st May ruled that Aroko must remain in custody until May 26, 2025, overriding a previous bail decision by a JKIA Chief Magistrate.

The court cited fears of witness tampering and interference with sensitive investigations. The prosecution argued that Aroko, with his wealth, political connections, and access to shadowy networks, poses a real threat to the integrity of the probe. Justice Kavenza agreed, calling the matter both “urgent and complex.”

Philip Aroko II

Philip Aroko 

Aroko, previously linked to the infamous “wash wash” gold scams involving fake mineral deals and high-level corruption, had recently set his sights on a political career in Kasipul Kabondo, the same constituency represented by the slain MP Ong’ondo Were. Insiders speculate this rising ambition may have ignited dangerous rivalries.

Now detained at Kileleshwa Police Station, Aroko’s fall from underground gold mogul to murder suspect paints a chilling portrait of crime, power, and politics colliding. His future both in politics and in freedom hangs in the balance as investigators close in.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021