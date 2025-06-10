High Court Rulling Declears Early Political Campaigns Illegal

KDRTV News – Nairobi: High Court has caategorically declared early political campaigns illegal in Kenya. The ruling nnounced on 10th June 2025, mandates that all political campaigning must strictly adhere to designated election periods, marking a significant victory for electoral integrity and democratic principles. The judgment aims to foster a more equitable and transparent political environment, ensuring that the spirit of free and fair elections is upheld.

The judges articulated that conducting political campaigns outside the legally defined election window directly violates several fundamental rights and principles. Specifically, the court cited infringements upon the right to equality and equal protection of the law, which ensures all participants operate on a level playing field.

Furthermore, the ruling highlighted concerns regarding freedom from violence, the principle of impartiality, and the right to development, all of which can be undermined by unregulated, prolonged campaigning. The court also emphasized that such premature activities can distort public discourse, create undue advantage for well-resourced parties, and potentially lead to an environment ripe for coercion or intimidation, thereby compromising the very essence of the rule of law and genuinely free and fair elections.

This decision is expected to usher in a new era of disciplined political engagement, compelling parties and candidates to focus their efforts within the official campaign timelines.

By controlling the practice of perpetual campaigning, the High Court’s ruling seeks to prevent the exhaustion of public attention, reduce campaign-related expenditures, and ensure that voters are presented with clear, concise information during the appropriate electoral cycle.

Political analysts suggest this move will strengthen democratic institutions by promoting greater accountability and fostering a more balanced competitive environment for all political actors.