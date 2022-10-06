Huge Lose For Raila As Azimio’s Staunch Supporter Wangui B Ng’ang’a Joins Ruto’s UDA

The former Azimio La Umoja One Kenya women Rep aspirant in Nairobi County Wangui B Ng’ang’a, has shifted to President William Ruto’s led Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Mrs Ng’ang’a who bolted out of the toughly contested race in favour of Esther Passaris of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), has declared interest to replace Hon Alice Wahome, who secured the nomination slot for the Cabinet Secretary position in the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation in Kenya Kwanza government.

Wangui played crucial role in selling and marketing the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya agenda to the electorates especially within the city, where Raila’s presidential grip was overwhelming.

Wangui’s decision to unite with the head of state Ruto’s led Kenya Kwanza camp delivers a resounding blow to the Azimio fraternity which threatens to shake the coalition’s support in Nairobi.

While seeking to work with Ruto’s government to resuscitate the country from the ailing economy, save the low income earners and jobless youths from the youths and fight corruption, Wangui pleaded president Ruto to consider her passion of serving the interests of electorates and award her the state job to enhance cohesiveness in service delivery.

“Congratulations bossy indeed we have seen the work of God you are living a testimony tumekubali. You are a leader, a king ordained from heaven mimi kama nani nimpinge Mungu?” She said on her Instagram page.

“I am happy that all these campaigns and court manenos are over sasa nitufanye kazi. H.E the 5th tuko ready ukituhitaji but in the meantime, let’s work hard and together to redeem our nation from the jaws of poverty and corruption” she added.

On 8th December, 2021, Wangui defected from The Service Party (TSP) where she was serving as the national party vice chairperson and joined Mr Odinga’s Azimio coalition.

The Race to Replace Alice Wahome.

The race to replace Kandara MP Alice Wahome has taken a new discourse with candidates unveiling their campaign machineries and community networks to succeed the Water, Sanitation and Irrigation nominee.

Candidates eyeing for the seat include; Wangui B Ng’ang’a, Ndung’u Eunice Wanjiku, Chege Njuguna, James Maina, Peter Kinyanjui among others.